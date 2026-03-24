3/23 The Dalles City Council meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

The major item coming out of last night’s meeting of The Dalles City Council was an ordinance establishing a franchise fee for Chenowith Water PUD. The city collects franchise fees from several utilities for using the city right of way. So how is it that Chenowith Water, founded in 1945, has escaped paying these franchise fees for 81 years?

City Manager Matthew Klebes explained that when the water PUD utility was originally formed back in 1945, it was serving an area that was originally outside the city limits. In the intervening years the city expanded and took in part of the water PUD’s territory. The franchise agreement, which was approved last week by Chenowith Water’s board, bases the franchise fee on a percentage of the utility’s gross income from customers inside city limits. Though allowed by law to charge 5 percent, the city decided to ease into the new charge. The agreement takes effect July 1 and is set at 1 per cent for the first year, then adding a per cent each year until it reaches the maximum 5 percent set in federal law.

The meeting also included a detailed annual tourism report from Chamber of Commerce representatives, Lynn Cox and Lisa Farquaharson. They presented data on marketing impressions, visitor spending, and strategic partnerships.

“An average visitor, when they come to The Dalles, spends $260. That’s on food, fuel, shopping, lodging, entertainment, whatever they’re going to do while they’re here. This resulted in an estimated $264.6 million in visitor spends brought into our community. That’s over a quarter of a billion dollars supporting local businesses and our economy here directly in The Dalles.”

The council then approved the consent agenda, a 2.7% cost of living adjustment for non-represented staff, and a short-term franchise agreement extension with Spectrum, which spurred a discussion on the lack of a local customer service office.