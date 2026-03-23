Big Tech in the Crosshairs of New Coalition With Lots to Spend

A new pro-family technology coalition plans to spend at least eight figures this year to protect children from dangers presented by artificial intelligence.

On Friday, the White House released its National Framework on AI, which called for measures to protect children, but didn’t go far enough for many child safety advocates.

For the first time, parents, technologists, and policy leaders in the family-first tech coalition have officially assembled to advocate for laws that protect children from AI abuses.

This new coalition, called Alliance for a Better Future, released polling from OnMessage Public Strategies showing that 83% of voters are concerned about the development of AI, and 81% support government guardrails to protect consumers and children.

The policy council, chaired by Brad Littlejohn of American Compass, features members of nine organizations, including the Family Policy Alliance, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, the Institute for Family Studies, The Heritage Foundation, and the American Principles Project.

The Alliance for a Better Future hopes to counter the efforts of Big Tech companies to eliminate state protections on AI.

For instance, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz backed a $100 million super PAC, Leading The Future, which advocates against strict artificial intelligence safeguards. The PAC is running ads in Texas and New York, two states that have passed laws establishing safeguards on AI.

Even the White House made at least two attempts to kill state bills that impose restrictions for child safety on AI in Utah and Florida.

The alliance will fight for child safety guardrails in national and state legislation.

Seventy-seven percent of voters prefer a candidate who protects minors over one who wants no AI restrictions, an OnMessage Strategies poll from March 5-9 found.

The White House’s AI framework proposed Friday is now in the hands of Congress to pass into law, and Alliance for a Better Future will be involved in advocating for the strongest possible child safeguards.

The launch includes a new video featuring the congressional testimony of parents who have lost children to AI. One mom tells the story of an AI chatbot coaching her son to commit suicide.

“Innovation at the cost of our children’s or citizens’ lives is not innovation at all,” said Mandi Furniss, a parent who lost her son to suicide, featured in the video. “No parent should have to fight a machine for the mind of their child.”



“And if we can build machines smart enough to think, then we can build them smart enough to protect our kids,” she added.

The organization will pursue targeted advertising and public education campaigns to elevate the voices of parents, creators, and workers, and highlight decisions of tech executives that harm children.

Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell

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