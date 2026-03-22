Nearly 90,000 bottles of children’s liquid pain medication recalled

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 90,000 bottles of a children’s pain reliever have been recalled due to reports of particles and other possible contaminants. The Food and Drug Administration posted an online notice about the recall of Taro Pharmaceuticals’ Children’s Ibuprofen Oral Suspension. The medication comes in a berry-flavored formula for children as young as 2. The FDA says the recall was launched after some customers reported “a gel-like mass and black particles in the product.” FDA regulators say the recalled products are unlikely to pose a serious health risk to consumers.