Rep. Eslick’s new Blue Envelope program aims to improve safety for neurodivergent drivers during traffic stops

A new statewide program is designed to help drivers with autism and other communication challenges safely navigate traffic stops with law enforcement. John Sattgast reports.

A bill signed into law by Governor Bob Ferguson creates Washington’s new Blue Envelope Program.

The measure, sponsored by Representative Carolyn Eslick, is designed to reduce misunderstandings during traffic stops and improve safety for neurodivergent drivers.

Eslick says the concept gives drivers a simple way to communicate in stressful moments.

“They will put their registration in there, they’ll put their insurance, and the request is also to put a phone number of a contact person in case someone else is needed to answer questions.”

The envelope also includes instructions for both the driver and the officer. Eslick says traffic stops can be stressful for anyone, especially those with communication challenges.

“Even people that don’t have autism get nervous when they get stopped by the police.”

The envelopes will be available at no cost through the Department of Licensing.

Participation is voluntary, with no medical documentation required.

The program takes effect June eleventh.

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Washington State House Republican Communications