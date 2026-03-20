Note from Wasco County Elections for displaced people or mailing address changed

We are providing information regarding voter registration for those who may have been displaced or had their mailing address affected. To ensure you receive your ballot and important election information, please update your registration details if your residential or mailing address has changed.

You can update your information through the following methods:

– Online: Visit My Vote to update your address electronically: https://secure.sos.state.or.us/…/vr/showVoterSearch.do…

– In Person: Visit the Clerk’s office at 401 E 3rd St, Ste 100.

– By Mail: Download and print a registration form and mail it to the Clerk’s Office: https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Documents/SEL500.pdf

If you are currently staying in temporary housing, you may use that address as your mailing address while maintaining your permanent residence for voting purposes.

Please contact the Wasco County Elections office at 541-506-2530 or county clerk at wascocountyor.gov if you have any questions or need assistance with this process.

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