Hood River Police get 2 DUII Arrests this week

The HRPD has always been very transparent about DUII laws in the state of Oregon for our residents and visitors alike.

Effective January 1, 2024, Oregon House Bill 2316 significantly expanded DUII laws to include impairment by any substance, including over-the-counter medications (e.g., cough syrup), or supplements, if they cause impairment behind the wheel. This broadens the previous definition focused on alcohol, cannabis, and controlled substances.

Recently we continue to see impaired drivers who are also carrying a substantial amount of narcotics along with being under the influence.

On March 16th, 2026, an officer with HRPD, who has specialized training in the arena of DUII-controlled substance impairment, stopped a vehicle for a registration violation. During the stop, the driver exhibited multiple signs of impairment. The driver acknowledged using both methamphetamine and fentanyl approximately 2 hours prior. Additionally, the driver admitted purchasing large quantities of drugs from the Portland area. The driver, a felony offender, had a pair of brass knuckles, which he was restricted from possessing. The total amount of seized suspected methamphetamine was 84.3 grams, and the total amount of seized suspected fentanyl was 35.5 grams.

On March 17, 2026, an officer with HRPD, who has specialized training in the arena of DUII-Controlled Substance impairment, stopped a vehicle for an expired registration. During the stop, the driver exhibited multiple signs of impairment. After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, the driver was taken into custody. The driver admitted to using methamphetamine a few hours prior to being stopped. During a search of the vehicle, 22.1 grams of suspected fentanyl and 1.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine were seized. These types of arrests are not new to our officers and show that these illicit drugs used while driving could have severe consequences for our family and friends.

HRPD