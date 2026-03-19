Blackburn Releases Framework for AI Rulebook

Sen. Marsha Blackburn released a draft framework for a national rulebook on artificial intelligence to codify President Donald Trump’s executive order.

The Republican senator from Tennessee previously told The Daily Signal that Trump asked her to introduce the framework to establish a national standard on artificial intelligence.

When asked by The Daily Signal if the White House supported the framework, a White House spokesperson said, “We continue to have productive conversations with legislators as we work with Congress towards delivering national AI legislation, as directed in the president’s Executive Order.”

Blackburn’s framework aims to protect the four “C’s”: children, creators, conservatives, and communities.

“Instead of pushing AI amnesty, President Trump rightfully called on Congress to pass federal standards and protections to solve the patchwork of state laws that has hindered AI innovation,” Blackburn said.

“Now, Congress must answer his call to establish one federal rulebook for AI to protect children, creators, conservatives, and communities across the country and ensure America triumphs over foreign adversaries in the global race for AI dominance.”

The bill incorporates bipartisan legislation introduced by Blackburn and other senators, the Kids Online Safety Act and the NO FAKES Act. Vice President JD Vance endorsed the Kids Online Safety Act last month.

The bill would place “a duty of care on AI developers in the design, development, and operation of AI platforms to prevent and mitigate foreseeable harm to users.”

It requires online platforms, including social media platforms, to protect minors against content and features contributing to eating disorders, suicide, depressive disorders, physical violence, sexual exploitation, and more.

The bill also establishes requirements for companies providing AI chatbot and companion services to protect kids.

Blackburn’s framework enables the U.S. attorney general, state attorneys general, and private actors to sue to hold AI system developers liable for harms caused by the system’s defective design, failure to issue warnings, and unreasonably dangerous or defective product claims.

Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell

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