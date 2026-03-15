I-84 High Speed Chase Ends With A Death

From the Gilliam County Sherrif’s OfficeFacebook page

MEDIA RELEASE

DATE: March 14th, 2026

INCIDENT TYPE: Multi-agency vehicle pursuit, death investigation

DATE AND TIME OF INCIDENT: March 13th, 2026 @ 7:47 PM

LOCATION OF INCIDENT: Exit 129 Interstate 84 (Blalock Canyon)

DECEASED SUBJECT: Devon Brown, 30 year old, Portland OR

CASE NUMBER: G26-065

On March 13, 2026, at approximately 7:47 PM, a Deputy with the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a violation on Interstate 84 near milepost 104 (Biggs Junction). The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle traveled eastbound on Interstate 84 and exhibited erratic driving behavior, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

A Deputy with the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office responded to milepost 123 (Phillippi Canyon) to deploy stop sticks in an attempt to safely disable the fleeing vehicle. The suspect vehicle was able to avoid the stop sticks and continued eastbound on Interstate 84.

The suspect vehicle later exited the interstate at milepost 129 (Blalock Canyon) and traveled down a paved section of an unmaintained roadway, where it eventually came to a stop. Multiple law enforcement personnel from assisting agencies were about to surround the vehicle and “box” it in to prevent the vehicle from going mobile again.

Officers gave verbal commands for the male driver to exit the vehicle, however these efforts were unsuccessful.

Before law enforcement personnel were able to safely approach the vehicle with a ballistic shield, the subject sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The deceased has been identified as Devon Brown of Portland, Oregon.

There were no injuries to law enforcement personnel or members of the public during this incident.

While this was not the outcome anyone hoped for, we are thankful for the coordinated response and professionalism of the multiple agencies who assisted during this tragic incident.

This incident remains an active investigation, and all media inquires will be directed to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office who is the lead investigative agency.

The Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, North Gilliam Medic Ambulance, Frontier Regional 911 and assisting agencies for their coordinated response during this incident.