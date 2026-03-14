3/13 Sports Brief

Manhunt for suspect in fatal shooting leads to delay in opening gates at Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have captured a man who they say killed two people Friday night about a mile from the TPC Sawgrass. That led The Players Championship to delay opening the gates to the public for the third round by a couple hours for operational concerns. The suspect eventually was captured about an hour north. St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick says the suspect from the shooting in a Walgreens parking lot has a criminal history and knew both victims. He says the suspect came onto the TPC Sawgrass and stole a car that later crashed in the woods in Nassau County.

Refocused US rebounds from Italy shocker, beats Canada to reach WBC semifinals

HOUSTON (AP) — The United States is heading to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic after a “different level of focus” helped this All-Star-studded team rebound from a shocking loss. The Americans beat Canada 5-3 on Friday night for a spot in the semifinals Sunday against the Dominican Republic. The big win came after an 8-6 loss to Italy in pool play left them needing help to advance to Friday’s game. Said Yankees star Aaron Judge: “Guys really locked in. We saw a different level of focus at our workout the other day and then even pregame today. It felt like the boys were locked and ready to go.”

Jaden Bradley’s last-second jumper lifts No. 2 Arizona past No. 7 Iowa St 82-80 in Big 12 thriller

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Arizona beats Iowa State 82 to 80 in a Big 12 Tournament semifinal after Jaden Bradley hits a last-second jumper. On Friday night, Bradley drives right in a tie game and creates space for the winning shot. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd praises Iowa State and calls it an epic battle. Anthony Dell’Orso scores 26 off the bench and hits six threes. Ivan Kharchenkov adds 17, and Tobe Awaka posts a double-double. Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic hits eight threes and scores 28. The teams trade buckets all night in front of a record crowd.

No. 6 UConn and No. 13 St. John’s set for round 3 to decide Big East Tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Sixth-ranked UConn and No. 13 St. John’s are ready for the rubber match. This time, with a Big East championship at stake. After dominating conference play and splitting their two regular-season matchups, the original league rivals are poised to square off again in a highly anticipated tournament title game Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Neither team has trailed through two rounds in New York City this week. So with all due respect to the rest of the conference, this rematch felt inevitable all along.

Ludvig Aberg aces Sawgrass with 63 to take 2-shot lead at Players as Scheffler narrowly makes cut

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ludvig Aberg is leading The Players Championship after a 63 that he made look easy. Everything seemed to be hard for Scottie Scheffler, and the world’s No. 1 player narrowly made the cut. Aberg had two eagles, chipped in twice and finished with a final birdie to lead by two shots over Xander Schauffele. Aberg is a Swede who went to Texas Tech and now lives in the area. He loves the Stadium Course but hasn’t played it this year until tournament week. Schauffele hit all 14 fairways for his 65. Cameron Young shot 67 and was three behind.

Antonelli on pole for F1’s Chinese Grand Prix after teammate Russell wins sprint

SHANGHAI (AP) — Kimi Antonelli stepped up when his Mercedes teammate George Russell hit trouble in qualifying to become the youngest-ever driver on pole position for a Formula 1 Grand Prix. Russell won the sprint race earlier in the day and seemed tough to beat but stopped on track in qualifying and limped back to the pits with technical problems. Russell’s team got the car going again with seconds to spare for him to set a time. It was only good enough for second on the grid, 0.222 of a second off Antonelli. The Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will start third and fourth.

Could the Chicago Bears leave Illinois? Indiana makes a play for the historic franchise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A turf war over a football team is developing between two Midwestern states with a long rivalry. Indiana has made a serious bid to lure the storied Chicago Bears across the border. The Bears want to leave Soldier Field, their home for 50 years. They previously proposed a $5 billion campus featuring a domed stadium in suburban Arlington Heights. But Indiana has a new law that would allow for financing and building a stadium in Hammond to lease to the Bears. Illinois lawmakers have responded with legislation that would give property and sales tax breaks to any so-called megaproject — such as a Bears stadium — of at least $100 million.

WNBA’s Engelbert: Progress in negotiations and a deal needed by Monday to avoid season disruption

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says progress is being made toward a new collective bargaining agreement and that there is an urgency to get a deal done by Monday to avoid disruptions to the upcoming season. The union agreed there has been positive movementand there seems to be a sense of urgency on both sides. The sides have spent nearly 48 hours discussing a new CBA since first getting together in person on Tuesday — the day the league had originally said there would need to be at least a handshake agreement for the season to start on time.

Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews out for season with a torn MCL after kneeing by Radko Gudas

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee and will miss the rest of the NHL season. The team provided an injury update on Matthews a little under 24 hours since he was knocked out of a game against Anaheim on a knee-on-knee hit from Radko Gudas. The Leafs said Matthews has a Grade 3 MCL tear and a bruised quadriceps muscle and would be evaluated again in two weeks. Gudas was suspended for five games after a hearing with the league’s Department of Player Safety.