Kennedy Allies Pledge $100 Million to Boost MAHA Republicans

FIRST ON THE DAILY SIGNAL—The MAHA PAC is launching a $100 million fundraising campaign to bolster “Make America Healthy Again” candidates endorsed by President Donald Trump in the 2026 midterms.

The MAHA PAC, a Robert F. Kennedy-aligned super PAC dedicated to “Making America Healthy Again,” hopes to “counter the influence of Big Pharma, Big Food, and Big Ag, which are funneling massive resources to Democratic opponents in a desperate bid to derail the transformative health reforms spearheaded by [Health and Human Services] Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President Donald J. Trump,” according to a news release obtained by The Daily Signal.

“The midterms are existential for the MAHA movement,” Tony Lyons, president of MAHA PAC, told The Daily Signal. “We need Secretary Kennedy to complete the mission, the mission to end the chronic disease epidemic in [America].”

The MAHA PAC has already begun its intervention in the midterms by supporting the primary challenge of Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., against Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

The MAHA PAC pledged to contribute $1 million to her campaign fund.

A new poll, conducted by the Brownstone Institute and the Health Freedom Defense Fund, showed that a supermajority of Americans support the freedom of individuals to make their own medical decisions. At least 80% of those surveyed expressed support for the right to refuse medical treatments and make personal health choices, as well as to protect doctors from censorship.

Without MAHA messaging, the “Winnable Middle” voters in the poll chose Democrats by a 5-1 margin. But with MAHA issues taken into account, the same voters chose Republicans by a nearly 2-1 margin, according to 2025 polling from Fabrizio, Lee, and Associates.

MAHA PAC’s “war chest” will fund targeted campaigns, voter outreach, and grassroots mobilization to elect Republicans who will fight for “clean food, safe medicine, and real health solutions.”

The Kennedy allies hope to counter the efforts of Big Pharma, Big Food, and Big Agriculture to prop up Democrats, the MAHA PAC says.

“These industries have poisoned our food supply, corrupted our healthcare system, and turned America into the chronic disease capital of the world—all while Democrats abandon the public to protect their dwindling power,” the news release reads.

The MAHA PAC says Democrats choose “hatred over hope, corruption over compassion, and chronic disease over common sense.”

“By aligning with these corporate giants, they prioritize profits over people, betraying the American families they claim to represent,” the news release says.

The partnership between Kennedy and Trump remains “unbreakable,” despite efforts to sow division, the MAHA PAC says.

“As Secretary Kennedy has shared, he prayed for 19 years for a leader to join his fight against chronic disease, and God delivered President Trump,” the news release says. “In turn, President Trump has given America the visionary leadership of Bobby Kennedy to tackle this.”

While the Trump administration fights every day to improve the food system, make health care more affordable, empower patients, reduce overmedicalization, and improve mental health, Democrats offer MAHA voters nothing, according to top Kennedy adviser Calley Means.

“There’s nothing happening from the Democrats,” Means told The Daily Signal in an interview March 6. “The Democrats have not lifted one finger to reverse childhood chronic disease and all of the energy is on the Republican side, and this is worth continuing.”

Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell

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