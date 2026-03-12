Iran’s New Supreme Leader Issues First Statement

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued his first public statement, warning Iran will seek “revenge” following the joint U.S. and Israeli attacks on the regime.

Khamenei has not been seen in public since the Feb. 28 attack that killed his father and reportedly left him injured.

In a written address Thursday that was broadcast on state television, the new leader promised “revenge for the blood of your martyrs,” Radio Free Europe reports.

“The retribution we have in mind is not limited to the martyrdom of the great leader of the revolution alone. Every member of the nation martyred by the enemy constitutes an independent matter for the file of retribution,” he said.

Khamenei pledged to keep the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping lane, closed.

“The lever of closing the Strait of Hormuz must certainly continue to be used,” he said.

“Studies have been conducted regarding the opening of other fronts where the enemy has little experience and will be severely vulnerable. Their activation will take place should the state of war persist and in accordance with strategic considerations.”

Oil prices rose above $100 a barrel again early Thursday before falling slightly as Iran continues to threaten attacks on ships traversing the key oil passage.

The new leader was chosen following his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death in U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Khamenei says Iran will “extract reparations from the enemy,” adding that if the U.S. and Israel “refuse, we will seize from their assets to the extent we deem appropriate, and if that too is not possible, we will destroy an equivalent amount of their assets.”

Iran has fired missiles and drones at Israel, U.S. military bases in the region, and Gulf nations since Operation Epic Fury began nearly two weeks ago.

The regime leader said Iran is “only targeting military bases,” stressing, “we believe in friendship with our neighbors,” NBC News reports.

The U.S. has struck over 5,000 targets in Iran, including 60 Iranian vessels. While Iran continues to launch missiles and drone attacks at Israel and U.S. assets in the region, the number of missiles fired has decreased substantially in recent days after the U.S. targeted Iranian launchers.

U.S. intelligence indicates Iran’s leadership is largely intact, according to Reuters. Khamenei’s health status is unclear amid conflicting reports on the severity of injuries he sustained the attack that killed his father.

