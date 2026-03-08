3/07 Sports Brief

Banned for life by NBA for gambling, Porter has triple-double in return to pro basketball

SEATTLE (AP) — Jontay Porter, the former Toronto Raptors center banned for life from the NBA in 2024 for gambling, had a triple-double Saturday night in his return to professional basketball. Porter started at power forward and had 21 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists, three blocked shots and two steals for the Seattle SuperHawks of the independent United States Basketball League in their season-opening 111-88 victory over the Lilac City Legends at Seattle Pacific University’s Royal Brougham Pavilion.Porter, the brother of current NBA player Michael Porter Jr., was banned by the NBA after a league investigation concluded he shared confidential information with sports bettors and placed wagers on NBA games, including bets against the Raptors.

Maxx Crosby bids emotional farewell to Raiders fans, eyes Super Bowl with Ravens

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Maxx Crosby said goodbye to Raiders fans Saturday. He also said he has one goal in Baltimore and that’s winning a Super Bowl. He posted an emotional video that ran nearly 13 minutes. The Raiders traded the five-time Pro Bowler to the Ravens on Friday night for two first-round picks, someone with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. One pick is No. 14 in next month’s draft. Crosby said he has no regrets. He said Las Vegas will remain his home. Baltimore added him to boost a pass rush that struggled last season.

Boozer, No. 1 Duke take over after halftime to beat 17th-ranked rival North Carolina 76-61

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Boozer had 26 points, 15 rebounds and five assists to help No. 1 Duke beat No. 17 North Carolina 76-61 on Saturday night in a rivalry rematch. Maliq Brown added 15 points as Duke led by a single possession early after halftime before taking over with 16 straight points. That ballooned to a 24-2 surge. Derek Dixon scored 17 points to lead the Tar Heels. North Carolina was playing a day after learning star freshman Caleb Wilson was lost to a season-ending broken thumb. The Tar Heels had taken the first meeting on Seth Trimble’s last-second 3-pointer last month.

Caleb Wilson watches from sideline as No. 17 North Carolina loses at No. 1 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — No. 17 North Carolina lost at No. 1 Duke in its first game since learning star freshman Caleb Wilson had been lost to a season-ending injury. The high-end NBA prospect was on the verge of returning from a broken left hand that had sidelined him since Feb. 10. But he suffered a broken right thumb in Thursday’s practice leading up to the Duke game. Wilson was wearing a black brace on his right thumb for the Duke loss. He was active on the North Carolina bench and shouting encouragement to teammates. Coach Hubert Davis says “there’s tremendous sadness” for Wilson.

Schwarber homers and Henderson gets 4 hits to lead United States over Britain 9-1 at WBC

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer and Gunnar Henderson had four hits and two RBIs as the United States rolled to a 9-1 victory over Britain at the World Baseball Classic. Team USA improved to 2-0 in Pool B at Houston, while Britain dropped to 0-2. Nate Eaton homered on Tarik Skubal’s first pitch to give Britain a quick lead, but the U.S. scored five runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth. In Pool C at Tokyo, Shohei Ohtani homered for the second consecutive day, Seiya Suzuki went deep twice and defending champion Japan beat South Korea 8-6 to improve to 2-0. Suzuki drove in four runs and Masataka Yoshida homered and had three RBIs for the Samurai Warriors.

Star edge rusher Khalil Mack agrees to $18 million, 1-year deal with the Chargers, AP source says

Three-time All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack is returning to the Los Angeles Chargers on a fully guaranteed $18 million, one-year deal. A person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized. The 35-year-old Mack had 5 1/2 sacks last season. He has 113 in 12 seasons. Mack, the 2016 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has made nine Pro Bowls, including three in his four seasons with the Chargers. Mack began his career with the Raiders and also played four seasons with the Bears.

Daniel Berger keeps the lead as enough rain takes the teeth out of Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Berger still has the lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. It’s not as big as the five-shot margin he started with Saturday. He was two ahead when darkness halted play and returns Sunday to face a 35-foot eagle putt. The delay was caused by an hour of heavy rain that took some of the bite out of Bay Hill. Cameron Young, Sepp Straka and Collin Morikawa were finished and currently four behind. Scottie Scheffler made a charge only to end with double bogey and is likely out of the mix. Rory McIlroy had to withdraw with back spasms.

Bills agree to re-sign Connor McGovern to 4-year deal, AP sources say

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern is staying put after agreeing to a four-year contract, two people familiar with the deal confirmed to The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move. ESPN.com first reported the news. McGovern’s contract had expired and the 28-year-old was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next week. He has six seasons of NFL experience, including the past three with Buffalo.

UConn’s Hurley beefing with officials again ahead of March Madness, draws $25K fine from Big East

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Add another chapter to UConn coach Dan Hurley’s combative history with officials just as March Madness is approaching. Hurley was ejected from the fourth-ranked Huskies’ 68-62 loss to Marquette on Saturday after picking up two technical fouls with one second remaining. Hurley argued that UConn’s Silas Demary Jr. was fouled by Marquette’s Ben Gold while driving to the basket with the Huskies trailing 64-62. Hurley approached John Gaffney and got his chest next to the official’s right shoulder while voicing his displeasure. The Big East fined Hurley $25,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Arkansas’ John Calipari becomes 5th Division I men’s coach to reach 900 victories

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Arkansas coach John Calipari became the fifth Division I men’s basketball coach to reach 900 career wins with the Razorbacks’ 88-84 victory over Missouri. Arkansas (23-8, 13-5 SEC) delivered the 67-year-old Calipari the milestone victory without Southeastern Conference leading scorer Darius Acuff Jr., who missed the game with an undisclosed injury. Calipari joins Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Rick Pitino and Roy Williams as the only coaches with 900 Division I victories. Calipari is the second-youngest coach to win 900 games behind Krzyzewski, who reached the milestone at the age of 64.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri crashes out on the way to the grid for Formula 1’s Australian GP

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Oscar Piastri crashes on the way to the grid and drops out of his home Australian Grand Prix. On Sunday, he loses control exiting turn four and hits the barrier. His car stops on the opposite side of the track. McLaren now races with only one car, driven by Lando Norris. The race start is set for 3 p.m. local time. George Russell starts on pole position. He lines up ahead of his Mercedes teammate, Kimi Antonelli.