Video: Washington Income Tax Showdown? Braun Reveals What Happened in Governor Meeting

As Washington lawmakers enter the final stretch of the legislative session, Senate Republican Leader John Braun discusses a recent meeting with Governor Ferguson and the growing debate over a proposed state income tax.

In this episode of Elephant in the Dome, Braun shares what was discussed in the meeting, where negotiations stand, and why Republicans believe the proposal could affect families, businesses, and Washington’s economy.

The conversation also covers concerns about the state operating budget, potential future deficits, and legislation aimed at protecting children from fentanyl exposure.

In this episode:

• What happened during the meeting with the governor

• The latest developments in the income tax debate

• Concerns about the proposed state budget

• How tax policy could impact businesses and economic growth

• Efforts to address fentanyl exposure among children