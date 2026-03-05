3/04 Sports Brief

Patriots tell 4-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs he’ll be released next week, AP source says

The New England Patriots have informed wide receiver Stefon Diggs that he’ll be released when the new league year begins next week, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced its intention. Diggs posted a goodbye on social media, thanking the Patriots for the season. Diggs led the team with 85 receptions and 1,013 yards receiving with four touchdowns in his only season in New England, helping the Patriots reach the Super Bowl.

Rams, Chiefs have agreed on a trade sending CB Trent McDuffie to Los Angeles, AP sources say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Chiefs and the Rams have agreed on a trade to send star cornerback Trent McDuffie to Los Angeles in exchange for several draft picks, three people with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized. Kansas City is expected to get the 29th overall pick in the upcoming draft, and the Rams will also send fifth-round and sixth-round picks this spring along with a third-round pick next year. The deal would fill the Rams’ biggest roster need by adding an elite cornerback to their mediocre secondary.

Aaron Judge and a loaded US roster hope to dethrone Ohtani’s Japan at the World Baseball Classic

Aaron Judge will captain a loaded U.S. roster at the World Baseball Classic. The Americans are chasing their first title since 2017. The tournament opens Thursday at the Tokyo Dome, then moves into games in Houston, Miami, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The U.S. plans to lean on stronger pitching, with Logan Webb, Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, and Nolan McLean lined up to start. Japan, led by Shohei Ohtani. enters as defending champion with Yoshinobu Yamamoto starting Friday. The Dominican Republic brings a star-heavy lineup. Australia debuts top amateur draft pick Travis Bazzana.

Aston Martin’s car risks giving drivers ‘nerve damage’ and is unlikely to finish F1 season-opener

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aston Martin has predicted it is unlikely to finish Formula 1’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix without its drivers risking permanent nerve damage. Adrian Newey is the F1 car design great who’s heading into his first race as Aston Martin’s team principal. He says on Thursday the team’s Honda power unit causes vibrations which could damage the hands of drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. Newey adds neither can tolerate even half of the 58-lap race distance. Aston Martin had a poor preseason and was often slower even than new team Cadillac. Aston Martin logged the fewest laps of all 11 teams.

Stewart scores 32 points, carries Mist to 80-74 win over Plum, Phantom in Unrivaled final

MEDLEY, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart leads Mist to an Unrivaled championship, adding another title to a packed resume and the league she co-founded. The win comes Wednesday night, as Mist beats Phantom 80-74 in the season-two final. Stewart scores 32 and opens the second half with Mist’s first 12 points. Mist flips the script after going 0-2 against Phantom in the regular season. The finish turns messy when a foul on Stewart gets changed on review, giving her the winning free throw. Kelsey Plum scores 40 for Phantom. The game also lands as WNBA labor talks drag on.

Rory McIlroy says it’s a shame Jon Rahm has rejected a ‘generous’ European peace offering

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy says the European deal for LIV Golf players is generous and it’s a shame Jon Rahm doesn’t feel the same way. Rahm has rejected the deal in which he would have to pay previous fines, drop appeals and add two tournaments to the minimum four required for European tour membership. McIlroy says it’s a better deal than the PGA Tour offered Brooks Koepka to return. Rahm’s refusal to sign could put his Ryder Cup eligibility on the line. McIlroy says there’s a reason eight of the nine LIV players from Europe have signed the agreement.

WNBA executive committee meets, Stewart says players still unified amid CBA talks

MEDLEY, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart, who teamed with fellow WNBA star Kelsey Plum on a letter to the players’ association this week expressing concerns about the state of labor talks with the league, says she feels better about where things stand and is convinced players are still unified in what they want in the next collective bargaining agreement. Stewart was part of a call with other members of the players’ executive committee on Tuesday night, hours after the letter that she and Plum wrote to WNBPA executive director Terri Jackson — one where they expressed “serious concerns about how (the union) is handling the current negotiations.”

The victory lap for America’s Olympic hockey champions quietly shed politics from the celebration

NEW YORK (AP) — A joke from Hilary Knight on “Saturday Night Live” and a couple of fist-bumps with Jack and Quinn Hughes on “The Tonight Show” capped a whirlwind victory lap celebrating the twin Olympic golds won by the U.S. men’s and women’s hockey teams. The good humor helped reset the national narrative around the teams that had gone sideways into politics and sexism after a comment by President Donald Trump. Dozens of people at multiple agencies, leagues and networks spent time coordinating a series of television appearances that put the focus back on their accomplishments in Milan.

Iraq facing World Cup playoff difficulties as Iran war closes embassies and airspace

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s hopes of World Cup qualification are being impacted by the Iran war because players cannot get visas for the playoff tournament in Mexico and the team’s coach is stranded in the United Arab Emirates. The Iraqi soccer federation says, “Because of airspace closures, our head coach, Graham Arnold, is unable to leave the United Arab Emirates. In addition, several embassies remain closed at the present time, preventing several professional players, technical and medical staff members from obtaining entry visas to Mexico.” Iraq is scheduled to play either Bolivia or Suriname in Mexico on March 31 for one of the last two qualification places for the World Cup.