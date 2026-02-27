Not so lovely thieves allegedly steal lovely bunch of coconuts

As the song goes, you put the lime in the coconut, you drink them both together. But nowhere does Harry Nilsson instruct you to steal a coconut.

According to CBS News Miami, residents of Hollywood, Florida, claim that someone has been stealing coconuts from their trees.

Reports of coconut thieves have appeared on the Nextdoor app for the neighborhood, with post reading, “Coconut thief going around taking every good coconut off every tree.”

“We feel disrespected, we feel violated,” says resident Sadiqa Glussman. “Someone’s stealing from you.”

Hollywood police say they haven’t received any official complaints regarding coconut burglary, but encourage any residents who witness such behavior to report it.

As for the alleged thieves, if they try drinking a lime and a coconut and their stomach still hurts, perhaps they just feel guilty about all the coconut stealing.