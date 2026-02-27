Babe 3: Pig in search of snacks

Who amongst us has not experienced a sudden and overwhelming desire for snacks?

Perhaps that was what Penelope the pig was dealing with when she broke into a house in Ellenboro, North Carolina.

“The unexpected guest showed zero fear, maximum confidence, and the motive seemed to be finding snacks,” the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office writes in a Facebook post.

“After a short standoff involving a pack of crackers and some highly questionable negotiations, deputies successfully convinced the sus-pig-ious individual to surrender,” the post continues. “She was taken into custody without further incident and transported to our good friends at Rutherford County Animal Control Services, operated by Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue.”

Penelope’s owner has since been identified and she’s on her way back home. “No court date required,” the Sheriff’s Office quips.

Still, the question remains, what about the snacks?