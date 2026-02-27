Not-so birdbrained bird knocks on hospital window with injured beak

Birdbrained ideas are usually not very good, but this bird came up with a pretty good plan to solve a bad situation.

A hospital in Germany reports in an Instagram post that a bird showed up outside the building and started tapping on the window. As it turns out, the bird wasn’t just being annoying — it had gotten a metal fishing hook stuck in its beak.

A nurse on duty attempted to catch the bird and called in the local fire department for help. After subduing it, the firefighters were able to clip off the hook’s prongs, after which the bird was brought into the hospital so that its wounds could be treated.

The bird was then released back into a park behind the hospital.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this in my 15 years of professional experience,” the nurse says.