Otters enjoy a snow day in Maryland during winter storm

BALTIMORE (AP) — A pair of otters slid into their week with an early morning romp in the snow at Baltimore’s National Aquarium.

Security cameras captured the fun around 7 a.m. at the aquarium, which described the otters as “rolling, sliding and romping through the snow” on an outside deck near the city’s Inner Harbor.

While a nor’easter blasted much of the Northeast, one of the visiting otters at the aquarium rolled on its back on the snowy deck before scampering into a running start to slide across the snow.

“Marylanders may have been fretting about the snow, but the otters visiting our Harbor Wetland exhibit were not!” the aquarium wrote in a Facebook post.

Otters are common in Maryland’s rivers, marshes and tidal areas.