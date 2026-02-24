GP-Messed up: Amazon vehicle accidentally drives onto muddy firing range

Before you declare that a situation can’t get any worse, it’s important to remember that it most definitely can.

Such is the lesson learned by an Amazon driver who got stuck in the mud on a path in England called Broomway after following GPS directions.

Not only was the driver spinning wheels in a muddy situation, but the car was also parked in the vicinity of a U.K. Ministry of Defence firing range.

“The Broomway route is not for vehicles and should only be walked on with a guide who knows the mud flats,” says HM Coastguard Southend, which was called to address the situation. “It is an [extremely] dangerous area and is on MOD property only free to access when the firing ranges are not active and barrier is open.”

Fortunately for all involved, the driver was safely extracted from the situation and the vehicle was recovered.