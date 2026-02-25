2/24 Sports Brief

US men’s hockey team feted at State of the Union; Trump says women’s team will be honored ‘soon’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The gold medal-winning U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team has visited President Donald Trump at the White House and later received about a 2-minute bipartisan standing ovation during his State of the Union address. Trump also announced that the women’s hockey team, which also defeated Canada to win gold, will visit the White House. The women’s team had declined an invitation to attend the State of the Union due to the timing of the address. Trump also said goalie Connor Hellebuyck will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Cartel violence fuels doubts about FIFA World Cup games in Mexico

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — The violence that followed the killing of a cartel leader in Mexico is fueling fears that the bloodshed could hurt tourism ahead of the FIFA World Cup later this year. Maria Dolores Aguirre’s corner store has lived off the tourism that flows into her cobblestoned town of Tapalpa in the mountains of Mexico’s state of Jalisco. Then the Mexican army killed the country’s most powerful drug lord Sunday just a few kilometers from her home. The killing sparked a surge in violence and put the country on edge. Now Aguirre and others are worried that the clashes between the cartel and security forces will hurt their livelihoods.

Portuguese soccer federation monitoring situation in Mexico ahead of friendly in March

LISBON (AP) — The Portuguese soccer federation says it is monitoring the situation in Mexico amid a surge in violence ahead of its friendly against the Mexican national team in March. The federation says it is “closely monitoring the delicate situation currently unfolding in Mexico” following the killing of the country’s most powerful drug lord by the Mexican army on Sunday. The killing sparked a surge in violence and put the country on edge. The World Cup warmup match is scheduled for March 28 at the renovated Azteca Stadium. The venue is scheduled to host the opening match of the World Cup on June 11.

Hughes’ OT goal for Team USA vs Canada in Olympic final averages 26M live viewers on NBC, Peacock

Jack Hughes’ overtime goal delivered a huge audience for U.S. hockey and NBC. Nielsen said Team USA’s 2-1 win over Canada in the gold medal game averaged 18.6 million live viewers on NBC and Peacock. The audience rose to 20.7 million with encores later on Sunday. Nielsen also said it the most-watched U.S. sporting event with a start time before 9 a.m. Eastern. NBC said it is its second-most-watched hockey game ever. Canada’s broadcaster said 8.7 million Canadians watched overtime. NBCUniversal said Monday the Milan Cortina Games averaged 23.5 million viewers overall.

Tiger Woods nearing decisions on whether to play in the Masters and be Ryder Cup captain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods has a few big decisions facing him next month. Getting most of the attention is whether he will play in the Masters. But he also is facing what has been described to The Associated Press as a soft deadline to be Ryder Cup captain. He’s the top choice. But the PGA of America is hopeful of getting an answer sooner rather than later so it doesn’t wait to long like it did last time. Key to these decisions is what occupies most of Woods’ time. He’s the chief architect in the biggest overhaul of the PGA Tour schedule.

Wendell Carter Jr. scores late winner in Magic’s 110-109 victory over slumping Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. made a go-ahead putback with 6.7 seconds to play, Paolo Banchero scored 36 points and the Orlando Magic finished a strong West Coast trip with a 110-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James missed a fallaway 3-point attempt on the last shot by the Lakers. Luka Doncic had 22 points and 15 assists, including a pass in the final minute to James for a go-ahead dunk. After Carter scored on the Magic’s second offensive rebound of their final possession, Doncic belatedly got the ball to James, whose desperation shot didn’t go.

Jets plan to keep Hall, while futures for Walker and Montgomery remain uncertain

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The New York Jets don’t plan to let running back Breece Hall hit the open market at the start of the league year, while the futures of other top running backs such as Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and David Montgomery remain more in flux. Jets general manager Darren Mougey said that the team plans to use either the franchise tag or the transition tag on Hall if the two sides can’t reach a new deal before the deadline on March 3. Seattle general manager John Schneider wouldn’t commit to tagging Walker, while Detroit could be open to trading Montgomery.

Raiders describe traits they want in franchise QB but remain silent on Mendoza as NFL combine opens

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek never uttered the name Fernando Mendoza while speaking at the NFL’s annual scouting combine. He didn’t need to. As Spytek ran through the list of traits he needs in a franchise quarterback, it seemed he was using the same words and phrases so often used to describe Mendoza by his college teammates during last season’s Heisman Trophy campaign. Selecting Mendoza only seems natural for the team holding the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL draft.

Kirk Cousins is set for free agency. Falcons GM says the team plans to release the veteran QB

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have informed quarterback Kirk Cousins they plan to release the 14-year veteran when free agency opens. New general manager Ian Cunningham made the announcement at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. Cousins played two seasons with the Falcons and started 22 of 34 games. He signed a $180 million contract before Atlanta drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in 2024. The 37-year-old Cousins is 88-77-2 as a starter with Washington, Minnesota and Atlanta. The Falcons also placed the franchise tag on tight end Kyle Pitts on Tuesday, preventing him from becoming a free agent.

Trae Young returns to Atlanta for the first time since blockbuster trade to the Wizards

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young has returned to Atlanta for the first time since the Hawks dealt their star guard to the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster trade last month. He wasn’t in uniform as he continues his comeback from a sprained right knee and quadriceps contusion. Young hasn’t played in nearly two months, and the Wizards seem in no rush to get him back on the court when their poor record could lead to a high draft pick. Young says there are no hard feelings toward his former team, even if his tenure did end on a sour note.