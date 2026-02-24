Chicago Girl Scout troop rallies to sell 2,100 cookie boxes to stay together

A Girl Scout troop in one of Chicago’s highest-need neighborhoods is on a mission this cookie season to sell enough boxes to keep their troop active and accessible for the girls who rely on it.

The troop, made up mostly of elementary school-aged girls, is based in and around a veterans housing community operated by Volunteers of America Illinois in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

The troop was created to give young girls in the area a safe space to learn, grow and connect with positive role models beyond their immediate surroundings.

But the troop’s future is at risk, according to Volunteers of America Illinois.

In order to keep the troop together, the immediate goal for this cookie season, according to Volunteers of America Illinois, is to cover the membership fee for each girl.

Their larger goal is to sell 2,100 boxes of cookies by March 11 to keep the troop running for another year and support additional learning opportunities, as well as keep the troop active and part of the Girl Scout community.

When word of their situation spread, the community stepped up in a big way and the girls sold more than 500 boxes in a single day.

For the girls of Englewood, the troop represents more than cookie sales — it’s a place of belonging, encouragement and opportunity, according to Bridget Hickey, chief of staff and vice president of resource development at Volunteers of America Illinois.

“In 2020, VOA Illinois’ services team saw a need for a Girl Scout troop and incorporated it into our regular service offering,” Hickey said in a statement to ABC News. “The VOA Illinois Girl Scout troop consists of young girls who live at Hope Manor II/Hope Manor Village and provides a safe space to learn, grow, and thrive in a community.”

She continued, “The girls are able to learn life skills and build lifelong relationships with their fellow troop members and leaders. The Hope Manor II/Hope Manor Village community are tight knit and look out for each other. They are proud of their Girl Scouts and want to see them succeed.”