Life’s a beach: Tripadvisor reveals list of the best of the best beaches

With a lot of the country dealing with freezing temperatures, snow and downright dreary days, it’s easy for the mind to wander to warm days at the beach. If you’re someone who plans to remedy your cold weather blues with a beach vacation, Tripadvisor can help you pick the best beach to escape to.

The travel site has just released its 2026 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Beaches list. Findings are based on millions of traveler reviews over the pasts 12 months.

Topping the list for the best beach in the world is Isla Pasion in Cozumel, Mexico, with Elafonissi Beach in Crete, Greece, coming in at #2. Balos Lagoon in Kissamos, Greece, Eagle Beach in Aruba and Praia da Falésia in Algarve, Portugal, round out the top five.

When it comes to U.S. beaches, La Jolla Cove in California tops the list, with Florida’s Clearwater Beach at #2. They’re followed by three beaches in Hawaii: Poipu Beach Park, Waikiki Beach and Lanikai Beach.

A complete list of the best beaches can be found at Tripadvisor.com.