Nuggets rout Trail Blazers 157-103 for the most points on the road in franchise history

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in 29 1/2 minutes and the Denver Nuggets routed the Portland Trail Blazers 157-103 on Friday night for the most points on the road in franchise history and the most in an NBA game this season.

Jamal Murray added 25 points a night after missing the third of three free throws with 0.9 seconds left in a 115-114 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles. Julian Strawther and Tim Hardaway Jr. each had 19 points.

Denver led 82-53 at the half, going 13 for 22 from the 3-point range. The Nuggets pushed the lead to 55 in the second half.

Jrue Holiday led Portland with 19 points. Deni Avdija had 15 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds, but also had six turnovers.

Jokic scored 19 points in the first quarter and had 24 at the half. He was 10 of 15 from the field, making 3 of 4 3-pointers. Denver finished 21 of 41 on 3s.

Matisse Thybulle, out since Oct. 29, and Kris Murray, out since Jan. 5, returned to Portland’s lineup. Thybulle had five points and three steals, and Murray had a point and a rebound.

