Historic Columbia River Highway will close during daytime from Larch Mountain Road to Vista House

TROUTDALE – The Historic Columbia River Highway/U.S. 30 will be closed during weekdays for up to three weeks starting Monday, Feb. 23, between Larch Mountain Road and Vista House for removal of hazardous trees and loose rock.

Work will be done during daylight hours with closures from about 7 a.m. to about 5 p.m. weekdays. The highway will be open nights and weekends.

Rainstorms in December triggered landslides in this section of the historic highway, but temporary repairs allowed the highway to reopen. Removal of hazardous trees will take about a week, and rock scaling will take about two weeks after that.

During the closures, the Portland Women’s Forum will remain accessible from the west side, and Vista House will be accessible from the east. The highway will be open nights and weekends.

Detours

Interstate 84 is the detour route for people traveling through the gorge.

Exit 22 at Corbett Hill Road and Exit 28 at Bridal Veil will remain open to access destinations along the Historic Highway.

To reach Vista House, travelers should use eastbound I-84 Exit 28 to Bridal Veil and travel west on the historic highway.

Visitors to Portland Women’s Forum should take I-84 Exit 22 to Corbett Hill Road to access the forum.

Road work schedules can change due to weather, so please visit Tripcheck.com for the latest information on road conditions before you travel.

