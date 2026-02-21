2/20 Olympic Highlights

US sets up gold-medal game against Canada at the Olympics by cruising past Slovakia

MILAN (AP) — The much-anticipated but never guaranteed U.S.-Canada showdown for gold in men’s hockey at the Olympics is on. Jack Hughes scored two goals, including one with a highlight-reel individual effort, and the Americans rolled into the final by routing Slovakia 6-2 in the semifinals on Friday night. They’ll meet tournament favorite and top-seeded Canada on Sunday for the title, a year since the North American rivals played two memorable games against each other at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

US captures a record 11th gold medal at the Winter Olympics

LIVIGNO, Italy (AP) — The U.S. team won its record-breaking 11th gold medal of the Winter Olympics when the trio of Kaila Kuhn, Connor Curran and Chris Lillis took the title in mixed aerials. The 11th gold breaks a record set at the last Olympics on U.S. soil — in Salt Lake City in 2002, an Olympics that has long stood out as a turning point for a Winter-sports program that had struggled for decades. The medal lifted the U.S. to 30 overall for the Olympics. That’s second to Norway, which a day earlier won its 17th gold medal to set a Winter Games record.

Klaebo becomes 1st athlete to win 6 golds at a Winter Games as Norway sweeps 50km mass start

TESERO, Italy (AP) — Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo completed his historic gold medal sweep of the men’s cross-country skiing events on Saturday by winning his sixth race and set the record for the most golds by one athlete in a single Winter Olympics. Klaebo’s victory in the 50-kilometer mass start race shattered the nearly 50-year record set by American speed skater Eric Heiden, who won five golds in the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

At halfpipe, neither US-born Olympic favorite competes for America. Eileen Gu takes the heat

LIVIGNO, Italy (AP) — The two best bets to win the gold medal in women’s halfpipe skiing at the Winter Olympics were born in the United States. Zoe Atkin competes for Britain and hardly anyone raises a fuss about it. Eileen Gu competes for China and never hears the end of it. Athletes in freeskiing and snowboarding — two lifestyle sports that champion individuality — spend most of their time traveling the globe caring very little about countries or anthems.

US pays tribute to the late Johnny Gaudreau and brother Matthew at the Winter Olympics

MILAN (AP) — The U.S. men’s hockey team will play for gold against Canada and it has honored Johnny Gaudreau’s memory along the way. Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died on Aug. 29, 2024, when an SUV hit them as they rode bikes in New Jersey. Team officials say Johnny would have been on this roster. A blue No. 13 jersey hangs in the locker room beside Matthew’s No. 21. Teammates say it keeps them close.

Goepper walks away with knee sprain, hurt shin after crash in all-or-nothing Olympic halfpipe gamble

LIVIGNO, Italy (AP) — Team officials say U.S. freeskier Nick Goepper checked out of the hospital with only a knee sprain and a bad shin bruise after a scary fall in the halfpipe finals at the Winter Olympics. The 31-year-old Goepper went flying above the halfpipe and came down on his back before bouncing to the bottom. He stood up and walked gingerly and holding his back. Goepper finished fourth. Gold medalist Alex Ferreira was in awe of the attempt, saying it took real guts for Goepper to try it.