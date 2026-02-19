2/18 Sports Brief

US defeats Sweden and Canada beats Czechia in OT to reach the semifinals at the Olympics

MILAN (AP) — The U.S. and Canada are moving on to the semifinals at the Olympics. Each needed extra hockey to get through the quarterfinals. Quinn Hughes scored in overtime to put the U.S. past Sweden 2-1 after giving up the tying goal to Mika Zibanejad with 91 seconds left in the third period. Dylan Larkin deflected Jack Hughes’ shot in for the only U.S. goal in regulation. Nick Suzuki tied it for Canada late in regulation against Czechia, and Mitch Marner won it 4-3 in overtime to avoid what would have been a stunning early exit.

Alysa Liu carries US medal hopes into concluding women’s free skate at the Milan Cortina Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Alysa Liu carries U.S. gold hopes as women’s figure skating heads into its final night at the Milan Cortina Games. On Tuesday, Japan’s Ami Nakai took the short program lead, with Kaori Sakamoto just a point behind. Their Japanese teammate Mone Chiba stayed close too, while Liu sits among that trio. The 20-year-old world champion has returned strong after a two-year retirement, and now Liu is chasing the first Olympic women’s gold medal for the U.S. since 2002. Adeliia Petrosian is the wildcard. The neutral athlete from Russia has the ability to land a quad jump and could upend the standings on Thursday night.

Frustrated college basketball coaches aren’t holding back on publicly criticizing their teams

Frustrated coaches in men’s and women’s college basketball haven’t been holding back in publicly criticizing their teams in recent weeks. That notably includes Vic Schaefer of the fourth-ranked Texas women and now-fired Kansas State men’s coach Jerome Tang. Schaefer had said his team had “no heart” after a recent loss at No. 5 Vanderbilt. But he praised the team’s response in a win against Tennessee days later. It’s a delicate dance for coaches in finding the balance between tough-love motivation and a softer-touch inspiration. Florida State men’s coach Luke Loucks said coaches have to “find ways to squeeze the orange.”

Bruce Meyer elevated to baseball players’ association interim executive director

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Bruce Meyer was promoted to interim executive director of the baseball players’ association, a day after Tony Clark’s forced resignation. It was a move for continuity ahead of the likely start in April of what figures to be contentious collective bargaining with team owners. Matt Nussbaum was promoted to interim deputy executive director from general counsel. The decisions were made by the Major League Baseball Players Association executive board during an online meeting. Both votes were unanimous. A 64-year-old veteran labor lawyer, Meyer joined the union staff in 2018 and led negotiations through a 99-day lockout that led to a five-year agreement in March 2022.

Riviera has a long history and a long par 3 for Genesis Invitational

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Riviera has a long history as it celebrates 100 years. It also has a very long par 3. The Genesis Invitational returns to the fabled course a year after moving because of the devastating wildfires in Pacific Palisades. New for this signature event is a tee box on the par-3 fourth hole that now measures 273 yards. That makes it the longest par 3 on the PGA Tour among regular stops. Rory McIlroy calls it a horrible change. McIlroy also is aware of the rich history at Riviera, which is why he would like to add that to courses he has won.

Green Bay’s Doug Gottlieb gets 1-game suspension from Horizon League after criticizing officiating

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay coach Doug Gottlieb received a one-game suspension from the Horizon League for comments he made criticizing the officiating after a 75-72 loss to Milwaukee last Sunday. Gottlieb had slammed his hands on the table at one point in his postgame news conference while complaining about what he perceived as inconsistency in the officiating. Video of his news conference garnered attention on social media. The suspension will take effect for Friday when Green Bay visits Oakland. Gottlieb issued a statement Wednesday apologizing for his comments.

Mikaela Shiffrin remembers her late father after winning Olympic slalom gold

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin’s eight-year Olympic medal drought is over. The American skiing standout has put in two dominant runs in gorgeous conditions amid the jagged peaks of the Dolomites to show why she is regarded by many as the greatest Alpine skier of all time. It was the third-largest margin of victory in a women’s Olympic slalom, the event she won as a fresh-faced teenager in Sochi in 2014 to underline her status as a skiing star. She delivered again in her favorite race 12 years later for her third Olympic gold and gain redemption after failing to win a medal in Beijing four years ago.

Lawsuit alleges Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice physically assaulted former girlfriend

DALLAS (AP) — The former girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice alleges in a lawsuit filed this week that he physically assaulted her multiple times over a year-and-a-half, causing injuries that included bleeding and bruising. The lawsuit filed Monday in Dallas County by Dacoda Jones comes after she made domestic violence allegations in a series of social media posts last month. She is seeking over $1 million in the lawsuit, which says the assaults happened at their homes in Dallas and suburban Kansas City. The lawsuit says Rice strangled Jones in December 2023 after an “escalation in violent behavior” and then continued to assault her over the course of their relationship, through July 2025.

Kings’ Sabonis, LaVine out for rest of season after surgeries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis and guard Zach LaVine will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgeries Wednesday. Sabonis, a three-time All-Star, averaged 15.8 points and a team-leading 11.4 rebounds in 19 games this season. He was used sparingly since suffering a meniscus tear in November, playing in seven of Sacramento’s final eight games in January and appearing in only one game in February. Sabonis, 29, had surgery in Los Angeles and will begin rehabilitation soon. The team said he will be re-evaluated prior to the start of training camp. LaVine had surgery to repair a tendon on his right pinky finger. The 30-year-old guard He averaged 19.2 points in 39 games.