3 Vehicle Crash on US 197 Overpass in The Dalles

Story and Photo’s from City of The Dalles Facebook Page at 3:43 pm

This morning at about 7:30am, The Dalles Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash at Hwy 197 and Bret Clodfelter Way (I-84 top of exit 87). Involved was an Oregon State Police Fish and Game K-9 unit and two commercial vehicles. Two Oregon State Police Troopers were transported to Portland Area hospitals and are in stable condition. The driver of one of the commercial motor vehicles was also injured. The K-9 was not injured.

Hwy 197 and Bret Clodfelter Way has been closed most of the day. Washington traffic was diverted to Hood River or Biggs Junction while northbound traffic was diverted onto Hwy 30 to Exit 85. We are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash and expect to open Exit 87 soon.

The investigation is ongoing and we are asking for anybody who has information regarding this crash to call us at 541-296-2613 and reference case number D26-0261.