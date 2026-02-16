2/15 Sports Brief

Michael Jordan’s Daytona 500 ring: Tyler Reddick’s 1-lap lead delivers NASCAR’s biggest win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Reddick won the Daytona 500 in a car owned by Michael Jordan when Chase Elliott crashed as he and Reddick were battling for the win. Reddick, in a Toyota for 23XI Racing, led only one lap: the one to the checkered flag for the team owned by the NBA Hall of Famer and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. Jordan was the face of the December federal antitrust lawsuit that NASCAR settled on the ninth day of trial. The settlement changed the revenue-sharing model in the United States’ top motorsports series.

Anthony Edwards claims MVP award, leads Stars to tourney win in an entertaining NBA All-Star Game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Edwards won the Most Valuable Player award while leading his “Stars” team past their fellow Americans on the “Stripes” team 47-21 to win the final of the NBA All-Star Game. The Minnesota Timberwolves star claimed his first All-Star MVP award with a tying 3-pointer in the first round-robin game followed by eight points in the final, which was the only chapter without a dramatic late finish in this mini-tournament comprising the main event of All-Star weekend at the Los Angeles Clippers’ Intuit Dome. The slightly older Stripes had beaten the slightly younger Stars on De’Aaron Fox’s 3-pointer at the buzzer two mini-games earlier.

Collin Morikawa birdies the 18th to win Pebble Beach and end more than 2-year drought

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Collin Morikawa had to wait more than two years to win again on the PGA Tour. First he had to wait 20 minutes on the 18th hole at Pebble Beach to try to make birdie. He delivered in the clutch for a 67 to win by one shot over Sepp Straka and Min Woo Lee in the cold wind at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He also had to respond to a Sunday charge by Scottie Scheffler. The world’s No. 1 player made three eagles in his round of 63. He settled for an 18th consecutive top 10.

All-Star LeBron James says he still doesn’t know whether his 23rd NBA season will be his last

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James still hasn’t decided whether his unprecedented 23rd NBA season will be his last. The 41-year-old James again confirmed he is not on a farewell tour this season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 41-year-old James again confirmed he is not on a farewell tour this season with the Los Angeles Lakers, even tough he teared up during a tribute to his career in Cleveland last month. James repeated his regular declarations that he hasn’t made a decision and he is focused on the final 28 games of the regular season with the Lakers. James could be a free agent this summer.

Kansas State fires basketball coach Jerome Tang, days after fans wore bags over heads

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State fired basketball coach Jerome Tang on Sunday night, four days after many Wildcats fans showed up with bags over their heads for a home blowout. Athletic director Gene Taylor announced the move in a statement, saying: “Recent public comments and conduct, in addition to the program’s overall direction, have not aligned with K-State’s standards for supporting student-athletes and representing the university.” The school said an interim head coach will be announced soon, and that a national search for a replacement has started. Kansas State is 10-15 overall and 1-11 in the Big 12. In four seasons at the school, the 59-year-old Tang was 71-57 overall and 29-39 in the conference.

Norway cross-country star Klaebo wins 9th gold medal, setting a Winter Olympics record

TESERO, Italy (AP) — Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo has won his ninth gold medal, setting a Winter Games record. The 29‑year‑old anchored Sunday’s 4 x 7.5-kilometer relay in cross-country skiing for his fourth gold at the Milan Cortina Olympics. He had shared the record with three retired Norwegian athletes. He now stands alone at the top.

Mikaela Shiffrin’s giant slalom at Milan Cortina ended without a medal but plenty of optimism

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin sees her 11th-place giant slalom at the Milan Cortina Olympics as proof she is back in the fight. The 30-year-old believes she took a step forward after a shaky performance during the slalom portion of the women’s combined earlier in the Games. The gap between Shiffrin and the podium was just 0.3 seconds, which she said is a sign she’s starting to regain speed in an event that left her shaken following a frightening crash in late 2024. Next up for Shiffrin is the slalom, her strongest event.

Anthony Kim wins LIV Golf Adelaide in a remarkable career comeback

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Anthony Kim won LIV Golf Adelaide for his first victory in nearly 16 years, capping a remarkable career comeback with a closing 9-under 63 for a three-shot margin. The 40-year-old American stepped away from competitive golf for 12 years amid drug and alcohol struggles and needed to play a qualifying tournament last month just to get another season on the LIV Tour. Kim won for the first time since the PGA Tour’s 2010 Houston Open. The three-time PGA Tour winner’s best previous LIV finish was a tie for 25th. Kim finished at 23 under. Jon Rahm, tied for the third-round lead with Bryson DeChambeau, was second after a 71.

Seahawks expected to hire 49ers tight end coach Fleury as offensive coordinator, AP source says

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are expected to hire San Francisco 49ers tight ends coach and run game coordinator Brian Fleury as their new offensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the hiring process said Sunday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity regarding Fleury because a deal is still being worked on. Fleury has been a member of San Francisco’s coaching staff since 2019. He began his career as a defensive quality control coach and spent the last four seasons as the 49ers’ tight ends coach. Fleury added the title of run game coordinator, in addition to tight ends coach, in 2025.

Arsenal routs Wigan 4-0 on no-surprise Sunday as Premier League teams advance to 5th round

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal enjoys a 4-0 rout of Wigan as five Premier League teams avoid upsets to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. Third-tier struggler Wigan was overwhelmed against the Premier League leader at Emirates Stadium and trailed 4-0 at halftime. Forwards Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus were on the scoresheet along with Jack Hunt’s own-goal. Premier League teams Fulham, Leeds, Sunderland and Wolverhampton joined the Gunners in the last 16. Fulham rallied to beat second-tier Stoke 2-1 and Sunderland won 1-0 win at second-tier Oxford. Wolves earned a 1-0 victory at fourth-tier Grimsby and Leeds needed penalty kicks to win at second-tier Birmingham. On Saturday, third-tier Mansfield knocked out Premier League Burnley.