Benedict, Sophie pine over forbidden love in Bridgerton season 4 part 2 offical trailer

(SPOILER ALERT) Make haste, dearest gentle reader, to watch the official trailer for part 2 of Bridgerton season 4.

Netflix has shared a brand-new trailer that shows off what will happen in the second half of the season centered around Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek’s (Yerin Ha) love story.

We see Benedict and Sophie seeking comfort in loved ones in the aftermath of Sophie denying Benedict’s proposal for her to be his mistress.

“Being a mistress is the last thing I would ever want,” Sophie says.

We also see Benedict’s reaction to Sophie’s rejection.

“How else am I to be with a woman society’s made it impossible for me to be with?” he says.

The trailer also ushers in the return of Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley’s Kate Bridgerton.

“You’ve convinced yourself that she is reason enough to risk everything,” Anthony tells Benedict in the trailer.

This fairy-tale fourth season of Bridgerton premiered its first part on Jan. 29. It found Benedict refusing to settle down, before meeting a mysterious woman at a masquerade ball. That woman turned out to be Sophie, a resourceful maid who now works at Bridgerton house after fate brings her back into Benedict’s life.

“Will Benedict’s inability to see these women as one in the same derail the undeniable spark between him and Sophie? And can love truly conquer anything — even a cross-class connection forbidden by society?” the season’s official synopsis reads.

Also starring in season 4 are Victor Alli, Masali Baduza, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Daniel Francis, Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Isabella Wei, Michelle Mao and Katie Leung.

Part 2 of Bridgerton season 4 arrives on Feb. 26.