U.S. Attorney’s Office Collects $20,238,028.08 in Civil and Criminal Actions in Fiscal Year 2025 

PORTLAND, Ore.—U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford announced today that the District of Oregon collected more than $20.2 million in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2025. Of this amount, nearly $15 million was collected in criminal actions and over $5.2 million was collected in civil actions. Forfeited assets deposited into the Department of Justice Assets Forfeiture Fund are used to restore funds to crime victims and for a variety of law enforcement purposes.

“The District of Oregon’s Asset Recovery and Money Laundering Unit provides critical support to victims of crime by holding those who profit from criminal conduct accountable and pursuing civil recoveries,” said U.S. Attorney Bradford. “We take seriously our obligation to make victims as financially whole as possible. Our annual collections reflect the dedication, persistence, and resolve of our team in the pursuit of justice.”

For example, to date, the government has recovered over $4.5 million in restitution from Sergey and Galina Lebedenko, who used their ill-gotten gains to purchase fourteen homes and properties, seven vehicles, an ownership interest in a private jet, and countless luxury items. After pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and wire fraud, the Lebedenkos were ordered to pay over $33 million in restitution. The government sought to remit and restore forfeited assets on behalf of the victim, including real properties and nineteen financial accounts.

In another example, the government secured the full restitution payment totaling $1.346 million from Michael James Defrees, who was convicted of wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering. Defrees agreed to satisfy this obligation prior to sentencing, but failed to do so. The United States secured payment through seizing three vehicles, multiple winter sports equipment, a racing boat, and a trailer, and helped facilitate the sale of two parcels of real property to pay his restitution judgment in full and satisfy his forfeiture money judgment.

The U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, along with the department’s litigating divisions, are responsible for enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the U.S. and criminal debts owed to federal crime victims. The law requires defendants to pay restitution to victims of certain federal crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss. While restitution is paid to the victim, criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to the department’s Crime Victims Fund, which distributes the funds collected to federal and state victim compensation and victim assistance programs.

