Audio: Capitol Buzz Radio Headlines – 02/13/26

This week on The Capitol Buzz Headlines with Hanna Scott…

Debate continued over a proposed state income tax on high earners, with Republicans warning it could expand beyond millionaires and push residents and businesses out of Washington. Public response hit record levels, with most of more than 80,000 participants opposing the proposal.

Lawmakers also raised concerns that a child safety bill still makes it difficult to remove children from homes involving substance abuse.

Meanwhile, the House approved several Republican-sponsored measures, including bills strengthening supervision of convicted stalkers, providing permanent property tax relief for senior centers, allowing small family burial grounds on private property, and unanimously passing legislation to preserve Washington’s historic apple varieties through a new Heritage Orchard program.

