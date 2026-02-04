Wasco County Solar Projects Go Live

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

A press release sent out yesterday from solar project company Avengrid announced that Wasco County’s two new solar farms have become operational.

During construction, 300 workers installed a combined 650,000 solar panels at Daybreak Solar and

Bakeoven Solar, which are next to each other near Maupin. The system is rated at a peak of 200 megawatts.

Avangrid estimates the two projects will generate approximately $40 million in tax revenue over their life span. The projects also support several permanent, full-time jobs for the ongoing operation and maintenance of the facilities.

Daybreak and Bakeoven are the first commercial-scale solar projects built in Wasco County.