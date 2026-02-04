Sam Darnold’s season as a backup with the 49ers helped him reach the Super Bowl

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Darnold’s NFL career had hit rock bottom when he arrived in San Francisco in 2023 after failing at two spots to live up to his high draft billing. Less than three years later, he’s ready to step on football’s biggest stage as the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Darnold’s journey from draft bust to Super Bowl quarterback is a remarkable one and it began during his one year with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, when he started only one game and threw only 46 passes.