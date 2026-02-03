Did we just become best friends? Definitely not!

Look, we get it. It’s hard to make new friends, especially in adulthood. Still, that’s no excuse for grabbing a machete.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois reports that 23-year-old Kevin Patron-Ladino is accused of using “a machete to enter his neighbor’s apartment after his request to hang out was rebuffed.”

“During their investigation, Sheriff’s Police detectives learned that earlier that Patron-Ladino knocked [on] the victims’ door, but the four people inside declined his invitation and offered to meet up another time,” the department writes in a Facebook post. “Patron-Ladino then returned with the machete, stabbed the door, and entered the apartment.”

The post adds, “The victims were able to get away and none of them were injured.”

Patron-Ladino faces home invasion and assault charges. But perhaps the real charges were the friends we didn’t make along the way.