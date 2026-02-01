Trail Blazers send Reath and draft picks to Hawks for Krejci

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers acquired forward Vit Krejci from the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in exchange for injured center Duop Reath and a pair of draft picks.

Krejci has averaged 9.0 points and 2.1 rebounds and 22.3 minutes this season. In his fifth NBA season, Krejci has made 42.3% of his 3-pointers this season, averaging 2.2 per game.

Reath, who hasn’t played since Jan. 18, underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Reath, in his third year, has averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 8.1 minutes a game. He won a bronze medal with Australia at the Tokyo Olympics.

Portland also sent the Hawks a second-round pick (via Atlanta) in 2027, and a second-round pick (via New York) in 2030, as part of the trade.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday.