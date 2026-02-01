Brown and the Portland State Vikings take on conference foe Idaho State

Portland State Vikings (5-16, 1-8 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (13-7, 6-3 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Sky foes Idaho State and Portland State meet on Monday.

The Bengals are 6-3 in home games. Idaho State is third in the Big Sky with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tasia Jordan averaging 4.8.

The Vikings are 1-8 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is seventh in the Big Sky with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ajae Yoakum averaging 2.8.

Idaho State is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Idaho State gives up.

The Bengals and Vikings square off Monday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan is averaging 15.3 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bengals. Piper Carlson is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kyleigh Brown averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Hannah Chicken is shooting 48.3% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Vikings: 1-9, averaging 61.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.