Lifetime alcohol use linked to higher risk of colorectal cancer, new study finds

Long-term alcohol use has been linked to higher risks of colorectal cancer, according to a study published Monday in the journal Cancer.

Researchers found that those with heavy lifetime alcohol consumption have up to a 91% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer compared with those who drank very little.

That risk significantly increased with consistent heavy consumption, whereas those who quit drinking may have demonstrated decreased risk of precancerous tissue.

“The longer someone drinks, the longer their colon and rectum are exposed [to] damage and impaired repair, both major mechanisms of cancer,” Dr. Lynn M O’Connor, section chief of colon and rectal surgery at Mercy Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital in New York, told ABC News.

The study followed more than 88,000 adults with no prior history of cancer. Participants reported their alcohol use beginning in early adulthood and were followed for nearly a decade to track cancer outcomes.

Compared with those who averaged one drink or less per week over their lifetime, those who consumed over 14 drinks a week had a 25% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. The link was even stronger for rectal cancer, where one’s risk nearly doubled.

Rectal cancer is “often more difficult to treat and more involved clinically, which makes screening and early identification all the more important,” Dr. Jeffrey Farma, chair of surgery at Fox Chase Center and a colorectal cancer specialist, told ABC News.

The results come as colorectal cancers are on the rise, especially in younger people.

“We’re seeing an uptick in rectal cancers. If alcohol affects the lower part of the colon differently — we need to understand why,” Dr. Fola May, a GI specialist and associate director of the UCLA Kaiser Permanente Center for Health Equity, told ABC News.