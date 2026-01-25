Beniers, Catton score 18 seconds apart in 3rd period as Kraken beat Devils 4-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Matty Beniers and Berkly Catton scored 18 seconds apart in the third period, Joey Daccord made 27 saves and the Seattle Kraken beat the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Sunday.

Ryker Evans and Jordan Eberle also scored for Seattle, which has won three of their last 10 games. Beniers was playing in his 300th career NHL game.

Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes scored for the Devils. Jacob Markstrom stopped 15 shots in his sixth start in New Jersey’s last seven games. The Devils conclude their four-game Pacific Division road trip with a 3-1-0 record.

Hamilton opened the scoring 8:11 into the first period with a clean shot on the power play. Scoring his sixth goal of the season, Hamilton now has eight points in his last nine games.

Evans tied the game at 7:37 in the second period. The shot hit Johnathan Kovacevic’s stick and slipped through Markstrom’s pads, who appeared to be heavily screened.

Beniers and Catton scored back-to-back for Seattle, with their goals coming at 7:04 and 7:22 in the third period, respectively.

Hughes gave New Jersey its second power-play goal of the game at 8:14, benefiting from a bounce off Adam Larsson’s leg.

Eberle scored his 18th goal of the season on an empty net with 1:12 remaining in the game.

Up next

Kraken: Host Washington on Tuesday.

Devils: Host Winnipeg on Tuesday.