Sewer Main Upgrade Federal St. Between E 1st St. and E 2nd St.

The Dalles, Oregon – On Monday January 26, 2026, the City of The Dalles Public Works will begin work on Federal St. between E 1st St. and E 2nd St. to replace and upgrade a sewer main in the area.

Full street closure on Federal St. between E 1st St. and the alley between E 1st St. and E 2nd St. will remain in place from January 26 – 30, 2026. Motor vehicles and bicyclists will be detoured to the adjacent alley.

Parking lots on E 1st St. will remain open and accessible. Pedestrian and sidewalk access will remain open through the duration of this work.

Work hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on each scheduled work day. The street will remain closed after work hours until the work is complete.

Please proceed with caution in this area during street closures. Please observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your attention to traveling safety during this work.

If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.