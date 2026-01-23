1/22 Sports Brief

The AP NFL MVP finalists are Allen, Lawrence, Maye, McCaffrey and Stafford

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian McCaffrey is only the second player to be a finalist for three AP NFL awards, joining Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford in the running for The Associated Press 2025 NFL Most Valuable Player award. McCaffrey and Maye are also finalists for Offensive Player of the Year. McCaffrey and Lawrence are among the finalists for Comeback Player of the Year. The winners will be announced at “NFL Honors” on Feb. 5. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began. Votes were tabulated by the accounting firm of Lutz and Carr.

Ravens hire Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as head coach

Jesse Minter is the new head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. The team has hired the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator to replace John Harbaugh, who was fired earlier this month after 18 years when the Ravens missed the playoffs. Minter was a sought-after candidate and interviewed with several teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent two seasons with the Chargers and previously worked at the University of Michigan. Minter’s task will include helping two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson get back on track after an injury-filled 2025 season.

Alex Palou ordered to pay McLaren Racing $12M in breach of contract suit

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been ordered to pay McLaren Racing over $12 million for breach of contract. The decision came Friday from London’s High Court after a five-week trial. McLaren initially sought nearly $30 million in damages, later reducing it to $20.7 million. The damages are tied to losses the IndyCar team suffered when Palou chose to stay with Chip Ganassi Racing instead of moving to McLaren’s IndyCar team in 2024. Palou expressed disappointment, stating the claims were overblown. He is considering his options with advisors. Palou has won three consecutive IndyCar titles since the saga began.

Scheffler starts the new year with a 63. It allowed him to keep pace at The American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler began his new season on the PGA Tour with a 63 that looked easy. He had nine birdies and never came close to a bogey at La Quinta in the first round of The American Express. But with ideal weather, low scores were to be expected. Min Woo Lee and Pierceson Coody each shot 62 on the Nicklaus Tournament course at PGA West. That’s the easiest of the three courses in the rotation. Jason Day had a 63 on the Stadium Course, which plays four shots harder than the Nicklaus course. Conditions are ideal for low scoring.

Carlos Alcaraz wins third-round match but loses ‘drop-shot battle’ at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz admits he lost the drop-shot battle against Corentin Moutet despite winning their third-round match at the Australian Open. Alcaraz faced a mix of drop shots, slices, and an underarm serve from Moutet on Friday and it kept the world No. 1 on his toes. Alcaraz will face No. 19 Tommy Paul on Sunday. Women’s No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka squeezed past Anastasia Potapova in two tiebreakers and No. 3 Coco Gauff had to dig in for a three-set comeback win over Hailey Baptiste. Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down to beat Fabian Marozsan, setting up a rematch with Learner Tien.

MacKenzie Gore traded to the Rangers from the Nationals for 5 prospects

WASHINGTON (AP) — All-Star left-hander MacKenzie Gore is headed to the Texas Rangers in a trade that sends five prospects back to the Washington Nationals. Thursday’s deal is the biggest move of new Washington president of baseball operations Paul Toboni’s roster rebuilding Gore gives Texas a starter who should be able to help the front end of their rotation alongside Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi. Gore is under team control for the next two seasons and can’t become a free agent until after the 2027 World Series. He is scheduled to make $5.6 million in 2026 after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Nationals that avoided arbitration.

‘Heated Rivalry’ stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie to be torchbearers for Winter Olympics

MILAN (AP) — The actors co-starring in the hit hockey romance TV series “Heated Rivalry” are set to be among the torchbearers carrying the Olympic flame on the way to the Opening Ceremony for the Milan Cortina Games. The organizing committee announced Thursday that Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie will take part in the torch relay. The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 6. The series based off “Game Changers” books has captivated viewers with the fictional story of a Canadian and a Russian hockey player sustaining a decade-long secret relationship.

Rick Pitino’s 900th win could come against his son when St. John’s visits Xavier this weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Pitino is on the cusp of another coaching milestone — and his first shot at 900 wins comes against his own son. In a family circle twist of fate, Pitino has 899 career victories on the college basketball court as he leads St. John’s into Saturday’s game at Xavier, where Richard Pitino is in his first season as Musketeers coach. Rick Pitino is 3-1 in coaching matchups versus Richard, including a Red Storm victory over New Mexico at Madison Square Garden last season. But their Big East contest Saturday marks the first time they’ll square off in conference play.

Lawyer for ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore wants charges dismissed, says woman is seeking windfall

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer for fired University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore says a criminal case against him should be dismissed based on false information given to police. Ellen Michaels claims the allegations against Moore are part of an effort to get a big windfall from the school for a woman who was in a relationship with Moore. He was fired in December for a relationship with a staff member. Moore was then charged with home invasion and other crimes after authorities said she appeared at the woman’s apartment and blamed her for his firing.

Laila Edwards enjoys homecoming; prepares to make Olympic debut as USA Hockey’s first Black female

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Laila Edwards is set to make history as the first Black female to represent the U.S. in Olympic hockey. Before heading to Milan, Italy, next month, the 21-year-old Edwards enjoyed a memorable homecoming in Cleveland. In November, the forward-turned-defender played in a Rivalry Series game against Canada, while having a chance to reconnect with her family. U.S. captain Hilary Knight refers to Edwards as the future of the sport. Her journey included leaving Cleveland at 11 to develop her skills in Pittsburgh and Rochester, New York. Now completing her senior college season at Wisconsin, Edwards has overcome numerous challenges, including being a Black player in a predominantly White sport.