Thieves try to gain weight-loss drugs in delivery robbery

GLP-1s may help you lose weight, but stealing GLP-1s will help you lose your freedom.

ABC station WPVI reports that three people were arrested for robbing a delivery truck filled with $16,000 worth of weight-loss drugs, including Mounjaro, Ozempic and Trulicity.

The suspects allegedly assaulted the delivery truck outside a pharmacy in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania, and fled with the goods. They were apprehended about 2 miles away.

“I am not aware of a black market, but I’m sure one exists, and that is probably the motive why they were there and why they committed this robbery,” says Bensalem Public Safety Director Bill McVey. “I’m not shocked that it was targeted, but hopefully this does not become a trend.”

McVey adds that the delivery driver is OK and the medication was recovered.