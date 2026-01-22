Third time’s the charm: Australian flight finally takes off after two false starts

If you’re comparing your experience at the airport to a sitcom, then something must’ve gone wrong.

Airline passenger Barry Stribler tells Australia’s 9 News that it felt like he was in a Seinfeld episode after his plane from Adelaide took off and then turned back two separate times due to two separate issues.

The first problem came when the plane hit a bird, forcing it to return to the airport about an hour later. After another hour on the ground, the plane then took off again, only to turn around once more after encountering a mid-flight technical issue.

“The second time the pilot actually came out and as we were all walking out, each individual person he apologised and said he was sorry,” Stribler says.

Eventually, the flight did take off for a third and final time, about six hours after its originally scheduled departure.

“Safety is always our first priority,” an airline spokesperson says while apologizing for the situation. “We appreciate the patience and understanding from our customers.”

Good thing nothing was wrong with the left phalange, otherwise passengers would’ve been reliving a ﻿Friends﻿ episode, too.