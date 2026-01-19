New US dietary guidelines include changes to alcohol guidance

New federal dietary guidelines announced by President Donald Trump‘s administration include a dramatic change on alcohol consumption.

The new guidelines, which are updated every five years, provide language on alcohol moderation rather than specific drink limits, as have been included in the past.

The new Dietary Guidelines for Americans instruct Americans to “limit alcoholic beverages,” a change from previous guidance that suggested U.S. adults ages 21 and over limit consumption to two drinks or fewer per day for men and one drink or less per day for women.

The new guidelines also do not make a distinction between alcohol guidance for men and women, though scientific research has shown the sexes metabolize alcohol differently.

The new guidelines also urge Americans to eat whole foods, incorporate healthy fats, prioritize protein-rich meals and consume full-fat dairy with no added sugars.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the head of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said that previous drink restrictions on alcohol were not based on any scientific evidence of the amount of alcoholic drinks per day to recommend, despite studies that show an increase in health risks from consumption of alcohol.