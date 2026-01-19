A heated glove is not a chew toy

Getting a dog means running the risk of them making a mess at home, but you hope that mess doesn’t involve fire.

That wasn’t the case for one Ottawa household, whose dog accidentally started a fire after chewing a heated glove equipped with a lithium-ion battery, according to the CBC.

As video of the incident shows, the dog was sitting on a couch and happily chewing on the glove when smoke started pouring out of it. Sensing something was wrong, the dog jumped off the couch as the glove then erupted in flames.

Firefighters quickly responded to the situation after being alerted by an alarm monitoring company. The dog was safely rescued, and the fire was under control in about 10 minutes.

Authorities advise that items with lithium-ion batteries be safely stored and secured.