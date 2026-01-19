Lemonade driver in need of lemon-aid after crash

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. But what if life is giving you a truckload of lemonade?

The BBC reports that a truck carrying lemonade crashed on England’s M1 highway. The incident forced the closure of multiple lanes of traffic, as well as a slip road “for recovery and clean-up,” according to England’s National Highways.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but a police spokesperson says the injuries are “not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

Still, we’re guessing the driver hopes life will pause giving them lemons or any related lemon products for bit.