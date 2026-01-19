Check, please: Alleged bank robber uses stolen money to tip waiter

Here’s a tip: maybe don’t tip with the money you just stole from a bank.

KSL reports that Michael Grant Robinson is accused of robbing a bank in West Jordan, Utah. Robinson allegedly handed the teller a note claiming he was armed and demanding $1,000. Instead, he was given $140 and decided to leave the bank.

In addition to presumably being hungry for more money, we’re guessing Robinson was also literally hungry, and he made his way to a local Mexican restaurant. He purchased nearly $20 worth of food, then left the rest of his ill-gotten gains as a tip for the waiter.

Robinson was later arrested. We don’t know if the waiter got to keep the tip.