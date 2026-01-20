1/19 Sports Brief

Titans agree to hire Robert Saleh as coach as they seek to speed up rebuild, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to hire Robert Saleh as their coach, hoping he can speed up their rebuild and end the franchise’s skid of four straight losing seasons. A person familiar with the decision confirmed it to The Associated Press on Monday night, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. Saleh spent this season as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator, his second stint in that job after spending three-plus seasons as coach of the New York Jets. He did not have a winning season with the Jets and was fired after a 2-3 start in 2024, going 20-36 overall.

Mark Fletcher and Malachi Toney delivered for Miami in the CFP final. The Hurricanes fell just short

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami’s football team faces big changes next season with a new quarterback, new starters on both lines, and a new kicker. However, Mark Fletcher Jr. and Malachi Toney will return as offensive leaders. On Monday night, they combined for three touchdowns in Miami’s 27-21 loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff championship game. Fletcher finished the season with 1,192 rushing yards, while Toney had 108 catches. Both are local talents with compelling stories that resonate with fans. Despite the loss, their performances highlight their potential to lead Miami next season.

Bills fire coach Sean McDermott after 9 seasons of falling short of reaching the Super Bowl

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have fired coach Sean McDermott after the team again failed to reach the Super Bowl in his nine seasons. The move came two days after the Bills were eliminated in a heart-wrenching 33-30 overtime loss at Denver in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Bills went 12-5 in the regular season and had their five-year run atop the AFC East end. McDermott transformed the franchise into a perennial winner, but was knocked for failing to make a Super Bowl appearance. Buffalo became the NFL’s first team to win a playoff round in six consecutive years but not reach the Super Bowl.

Dolphins hire former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as head coach

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins hired former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as their head coach on Monday. The moved ends a swift search for a coach who will be tasked with turning around a losing franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game in 25 years. Hafley replaces Mike McDaniel, who was fired earlier this month after going 35-33 in four seasons. The Dolphins also fired longtime general manager Chris Grier during the season. Hafley met with the Dolphins for a second interview earlier Monday before he was offered the job. He will rejoin new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan in Miami.

Warriors guard Jimmy Butler goes down with apparent knee injury in 3rd quarter against Heat

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors star Jimmy Butler was helped off the court with an apparent right knee injury at the 7:41 mark of the third quarter against his former Miami team. Butler was hurt after catching a pass in the paint and going down hard and awkwardly after a collision with the Heat’s Davion Mitchell. Butler grimaced and grabbed at his knee while down for a couple of minutes. He needed teammates Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield to escort him off the court and to the locker room after the fall.

Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones appear on track to gain election to the Baseball Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielders Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones appear on track to gain election to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. As of Monday evening, Beltrán had been picked on 89.2% of ballots revealed early on Ryan Thibodaux’s online vote-tracker, while Jones was at 83%, both surpassing the 75% needed for induction. Beltrán, in his fourth ballot appearance, has steadily increased his support since 2023. Jones, on his ninth ballot, has also seen significant growth since his first appearance in 2018. If elected, they would be inducted on July 26 alongside second baseman Jeff Kent. Other candidates like Chase Utley and Félix Hernández seem likely to fall short this year.

Defending champion Madison Keys trails early but advances to the 2nd round at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Madison Keys struggled early but held on to defeat Oleksandra Oliynykova of Ukraine 7-6 (6), 6-1 in a first-round match at the Australian Open. Ninth-seeded Keys dug herself into a deep hole at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday but recovered. She trailed 4-0 in the first set and rallied to force a tiebreaker against the Ukrainian. Oliynkyoka, playing in her first Grand Slam, also raced to a 4-0 lead in the tiebreaker but failed to cash in on two set-point opportunities, giving Keys the opening she needed to take the set.

Coach Bill Self doesn’t travel with No. 19 Kansas after going to the hospital, school says

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas says coach Bill Self did not accompany the Jayhawks to Boulder for their game Tuesday night at Colorado after being taken to a hospital in Lawrence on Monday. The Jayhawks in a statement said Self was feeling under the weather and went out of an abundance of caution. The school says Self felt better after receiving IV fluids. It was not immediately clear if Self would attempt to travel for the game or if an assistant would run the bench for the 19th-ranked Jayhawks.