Trains, trains and more trains: Trio attempts to set Atlanta transit record

While we imagine that every commuter wants to reach their destination as quickly as possible, these three straphangers hope to make history in doing so.

According to Atlanta News First, friends Joebe Barbosa, Matthew Plese and Omar Yousaf embarked on a journey to visit every station in Atlanta’s MARTA public transit system in an attempt to set a new world record.

Barbosa and Plese previously set the Guinness record for fastest travel to every Chicago station, achieving that in 2025 in nearly nine hours, so they definitely have the necessary experience.

In the end, the trio’s MARTA journey took three hours, 21 minutes and 37 seconds. Neither MARTA nor Guinness have yet to verify if that is indeed a new record.

If they did come up short, then maybe they can count the attempt as, ahem, training.