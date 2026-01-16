Monkey see, monkey Lou: Monkeys loose in St. Louis

There’s some monkey business going down in St. Louis.

The Associated Press reports that as many as four monkeys have been spotted running loose around the Missouri city. According to Department of Health spokesperson Willie Springer, the search for the monkeys has been complicated by AI photos spreading on social media.

“It’s been a lot in regard to AI and what’s genuine and what’s not,” Springer says. “People are just having fun. Like I don’t think anyone means harm.”

Out in the real world, St. Louis animal control is working with the city’s zoo in an effort to track down the monkeys.

It’s unknown where the monkeys came from. Perhaps they saw The Jungle Book and figured St. Louis was the home of King Louie.