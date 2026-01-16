Not bear-y sweet: Candy shop battles ursine invasion

Forget honey, these bears are after candy.

The Glades Homemade Candies shop in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, reports that a particularly “persistent” bear has “ravaged” their store for the fourth time.

“We have taken every reasonable precaution to prevent the bear from accessing our property, including keeping doors secured, implementing additional security measures, and using bear-proof dumpsters,” the shop writes in a Facebook post.

The shop has reported the situation to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and says it “has been turned over to the appropriate authorities for guidance and handling.”

Perhaps bear Halloween takes place in January.